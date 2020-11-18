Mariah Carey's Apple TV+ Christmas special airs December 4, features Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more

Courtesy Apple TV+

Fans who predicted that Mariah Carey‘s upcoming Christmas special would feature guest appearances by Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson were correct.

Weeks ago, Mariah posted a shot of three directors’ chairs on set, with the initials MC, AG and JH. Now, Apple TV+ has announced that Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will indeed feature Ariana and J-Hud as guest stars, as well as Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, dancer Misty Copeland, mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris and Mariah’s children, Moroccan and Monroe.

The special’s plot centers on Mariah helping Santa Claus solve a crisis at the North Pole. The companion soundtrack will be out on Apple Music on December 4, the same day the special launches. It’ll move to other streaming platforms on December 11.

The soundtrack to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special features “new interpretations” of Mariah’s holiday songs, with guests including Snoop and Jermaine Dupri. A music video for “Oh Santa!,” featuring Ariana and Jennifer, will also be released December 4.

Mariah will also sit for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, which will be released December 7, and do a six-hour Holiday Hits special for the platform.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.