Mariah Carey was "extremely uncomfortable" when Ellen DeGeneres pressured her to reveal pregnancy

Mariah Carey has a lot to look forward to with the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey but part of that also entails taking a look back at her past — like her “extremely uncomfortable” 2008 appearance on Ellen.

In a recent interview with Vulture the 50-year-old icon reflected on the moment that her pregnancy was prematurely revealed on the daytime talk show.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” she said. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage.”

During the interview Ellen DeGeneres pressured Carey into revealing her pregnancy by offering a glass of champagne. When the songstress faked a sip, DeGeneres declared she was expecting. Although that pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, Carey did go on to have twins, now nine-year-old Monroe and Moroccan, with Nick Cannon in 2011.

“I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment,” Carey confessed, referencing the ongoing scandal surrounding the alleged toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The “One Sweet Day” singer added that there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?”

