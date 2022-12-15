Mariah Carey shouts out 4th grader’s performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey was floored by a fourth-grader’s impassioned performance of her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The video, shared by mom ﻿Jen White-Johnson﻿ on Twitter, shows her son belting out the hit while bouncing happily to the music. “Timeline cleanse if you need one! Knox tonight at his 4th grade school winter concert singing @MariahCarey ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,'” she wrote, adding, “#AutisticJoy on full display!”

White-Johnson expressed her love for her child before closing, “I hope Mariah sees this!!”

Mariah did, in fact, see the video and heaped praise on young Knox when retweeting the video. “Your kid IS everything!!!!!! Knox, you made my day,” the singer raved. “Your JOY gives me and everyone watching JOY. THANK YOU for reminding me why I wake up in the morning and do what I do. I love you.”

White-Johnson was overjoyed by Mariah’s response and wrote back, “We thank you Mariah for giving us the best Christmas ever. We appreciate you showing us your amazing love and light this holiday season and for amplifying Knox’s #AutisticJoy #BlackBoyJoy This made our world!”

This isn’t the only Christmas Mariah helped make more special. The other day she upgraded a fan’s tickets to front row seats after learning she was flying over 5,000 miles from Uruguay to see her show, Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas To All, at Madison Square Garden.

