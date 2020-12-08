Mariah Carey says bringing her memoir to the screen was "always my goal"

NBC

Mariah Carey is addressing rumors about a potential screen adaptation of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, the singer and Christmas queen said adapting her book into a TV series or movie was her plan from the beginning.

“I really feel like it should. That was always my goal,” she said. “But it was really important to write the book first ’cause there’s so much and then to kind of pick and choose how we translate that.”

Fallon questioned Mariah on whether her Precious director, Lee Daniels, would be on board for the project.

“We love Lee. He’s one of my dearest friends and he gets me in a way that most people don’t,” Mariah said. “But I’m not allowed to say yes, no, maybe so. Only Lee tells you little leaks about things.”

And as for who could be worthy of taking on the iconic role of Mariah, the singer admits that could be a tough decision.

“I don’t know. We’re figuring out different takes on that,” she said, adding, “…They’re going to have to have quite the range.”

Meanwhile Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is a holiday hit for Apple TV+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the streaming platform say the special is number one on Apple TV+ in 100 countries. Apple TV+ does not release viewership data.

By Andrea Tuccillo

