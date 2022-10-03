Mariah Carey salutes 27th anniversary of ‘﻿Daydream’﻿: “My most bittersweet album

Columbia Records

Mariah Carey has another major milestone to celebrate: her fifth studio album, Daydream, turned 27 on Monday.

The singer celebrated the sweet anniversary on Twitter, writing, “Happy anniversary Daydream. My most bittersweet album.”

Mariah encouraged fans to read her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, to learn why she believes that. The Grammy winner further noted, “Oh and I believe it’s 11x platinum by the way” and joked “but we like the sound of Diamond!” RIAA confirmed the track is Diamond; its website reflects the record earned its eleventh Platinum certification in March 2022.

Daydream was nominated for six Grammy Awards and produced some of Mariah’s biggest hits — namely her Boys II Men collab “One Sweet Day,” which had spent the most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 until it was dethroned in 2019 by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road.”

Other standout tracks include “Fantasy” — which gained new life thanks to Latto‘s “Big Energy” and soundtracking the Ryan Reynolds comedy movie Free Guy — “Always Be My Baby” and “Forever.”

The album also started Mariah’s exploration of hip-hop and R&b music, which she previously spoke about when saluting her 1997 follow up album, Butterfly. Butterfly celebrated its 25th anniversary last month, and Mariah rolled out the red carpet to salute the studio work.

Daydream has sold over 20 million albums worldwide since it was released in 1995, and to date, it’s considered one of the best-selling albums of all time.

