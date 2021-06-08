Mariah Carey reportedly signs with Range Media Partners amid RocNation split

Mariah Carey has found a new home at Range Media Partners amid her departure from Roc Nation, Variety reports.

The news comes amid rumors that the Grammy-award winning powerhouse singer “had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all” with Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, where she’s been for the past three and a half years.

Carey dispelled the report in a tweet on Monday and clarified, “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker!!'”

She then added, referencing the lyrics of Jay’s hit “Izzo (H.O.V.A),” “To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! — Vamoose, sonofa*****!'”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.