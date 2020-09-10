Mariah Carey releases track listing for 'The Rarities' album

Mariah Carey has revealed the track list for her upcoming double album, The Rarities, due out October 2.

According to Billboard, one of the 15 tracks on the first disc, “Here We Go Around Again,” is an unreleased song from her debut album. Another song, “Mesmerized,” is an unreleased song from the soundtrack of the 2012 Lee Daniels film The Paperboy. There are also b-sides, a live version of the jazz standard “Lullaby of Birdland,” and Mariah’s recently released collaboration with Lauryn Hill, “Saves the Day.”

The second disc is the 17-track album Live at Tokyo Dome, recorded at a 1996 concert. It includes live versions of all Mariah’s hits — from “Emotions” to “Hero” to “Vision of Love” — plus her covers of Journey‘s “Open Arms, ” the S.O.S. Band‘s “Just Be Good to Me” and the Nilsson hit “Without You.” There’s even a rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” even though the concert took place in March.

Here’s the track list of the first disc of The Rarities:

“Here We Go Around Again” (1990)

“Can You Hear Me” (1991)

“Do You Think of Me?” (1993)

“Everything Fades Away” (1993)

“All I Live For” (1993)

“One Night” (1995)

“Slipping Away” (1996)

“Out Here on My Own” (2000)

“Loverboy” (2001 — Firecracker Original Version)

“I Pray” (2005)

“Cool on You” (2007)

“Mesmerized” (2012)

“Lullaby of Birdland” (2014 — Live)

“Save the Day” (2020 — with Lauryn Hill)

“Close My Eyes” (2020 — Acoustic)

And here’s the track list of Live at Tokyo Dome:

“Daydream Interlude” (Fantasy Sweet Dub Mix)

“Emotions”

“Open Arms”

“Forever”

“I Don’t Wanna Cry”

“Fantasy”

“Always Be My Baby”

“One Sweet Day”

“Underneath the Stars”

“Without You”

“Make It Happen”

“Just Be Good to Me”

“Dreamlover”

“Vision of Love”

“Hero”

“Anytime You Need a Friend”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You”

By Andrea Dresdale

