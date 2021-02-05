Mariah Carey releases remix EPs and two bonus tracks for 2008's 'E=MC2'

Gisela Schober/Getty Images for amFAR

Another week, another remix drop from Mariah Carey.

As part of her ongoing #MC30 celebration, Mariah has released a series of remix EPs for 2008’s E=MC² as well as a deluxe version of the album with two extra tracks, “Heat” and “4real4real.”

“Happy #MC30 Friday lambily! It’s time for E=MC2,” Mariah tweeted. “A bunch o’ remixes + two bonus tracks added to the album!”

The EPs include remixes for “Touch My Body,” “I’ll Be Lovin’ U Long Time,” “I Stay in Love” and “I’m That Chick.”

Last week, Mariah released a special batch of remix EPs for her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, and the week before that she released remix EPs for 2002’s Charmbracelet. She plans to roll out more bonus content from Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel and Me. I am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse.

By Andrea Tuccillo

