Mariah Carey planning “gritty” adaptation of her memoir, new Christmas book

Mariah Carey is all about Christmas right now, but she’s already thinking ahead to what she wants to do in 2022 — like making a movie out of her best-selling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Speaking to Extra, Mariah says, “I’m working on some really exciting stuff for next year, the adaptation of my memoir with Lee Daniels…We need it to be gritty. It’s not gonna be…sweet…it’s a very real situation.” Lee directed Mariah in the acclaimed movies Precious and The Butler.

Mariah says she’s also “working on another Christmas book,” but adds, “We’ll talk about that next year.” In 2015, Mariah put out a children’s book based on her signature tune “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

As for the holidays this year, Mariah’s AppleTV+ special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues streams on December 3. On it, you’ll see her sing her new holiday song “Fall In Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, and she tells Extra that she’s also performing a new version of Darlene Love‘s classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

But first, let’s get through Thanksgiving. Mariah tells Extra that she’s cooking “greens” for Thanksgiving dinner, bragging, “I’ve been heralded for my greens.”