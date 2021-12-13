Mariah Carey mesmerized by neighborhood’s synchronized Christmas light display

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Care

Mariah Carey is largely considered the end-all of all things holiday related, so you can imagine one neighborhood’s delight when its synchronized light display earned a thumbs-up from the self-professed “Queen of Christmas.”

A Mariah fan captured a video of the twinkling lights that were choreographed to her holiday smash, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and asked their followers, “Have you ever seen anything more festive?!”

That video caught the Grammy winner’s attention, who agreed by revealing the video had her hitting the repeat button. “So festive,” she marveled and used a string of heart-eyed emojis. “I can’t stop watching!”

The neighborhood appeared to go all-out with their synchronized display. The lights across peoples’ homes and trees don’t appear to be synced during the song’s intro, but that quickly changes when the familiar drums and piano riff signal the first verse. The song is blasted loud enough for the entire street to hear as the decorations blink in unison to the beat.

Also not to be left out is the conga line of cars, showing just how many spectators roll through the neighborhood each night to catch a glimpse at the fantasy of lights that now have Mariah’s official seal of approval.

So festive 😍😍😍 I can’t stop watching! https://t.co/oUXBkArrLr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 13, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.