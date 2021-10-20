Mariah Carey joins cryptocurrency venture kickstarted by the Winklevoss twins

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey has entered the world of cryptocurrency, with a little help from Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and hopes her fans follow in her footsteps.

The “Fantasy” singer has partnered with Gemini, a cryptocurrency platform founded by the Winklevoss twins in an effort to educate women about the new method of investing. You may remember the Winklevoss twins from the movie The Social Network about the founding of Facebook — they sued Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing ideas from them to create his social media behemoth.

Mariah announced the new venture on Tuesday, adding that it has helped her learn the ropes of cryptocurrency and encouraged her fans to sign up and use her special code to get started with $20 in free bitcoin.

She also noted that a portion of all trading fees attached to accounts that used Mariah’s code at sign up will be donated to the nonprofit Black Girls Code, which specializes in educating women of color in technology and computer programming by teaching them important skills used in STEM fields.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.