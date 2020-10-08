Mariah Carey is "stunned and humbled" at number-one success of 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey' memoir

Tweeting a photo of the list, Mariah wrote, “Wow. Stunned, humbled & grateful. Writing this memoir nearly consumed my life for the last three years.”

On Instagram, she further wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to read my story and make this impossible dream a reality It almost makes it tolerable to have lived through these experiences! LOL.”

She also gave a shout-out to her co-author Michaela Angela Davis, writing, “Love you, Michaela.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is also the best-selling non-fiction audio book on Audible.

Meanwhile, Mariah is featured in the “Thought Leaders” issue of V Magazine, which includes celebrities’ comments about voting in next month’s election.

“Voting is so important because it is one way to show up for ourselves and our communities. It’s an opportunity for us to honor our ancestors — those that were unable to vote because of racism and sexism — and elect people that we can hold accountable,” Mariah writes.

She goes on to talk about the issues she believes are most important heading into the election: social justice, as well as access to health care, financial aid and affordable housing.

Recalling her own difficult upbringing, Mariah writes, “We’ve been socialized to believe that poverty is a personal failure rather than our systems failing us.”

“In 2016, almost half of eligible voters didn’t vote. Each day since that election, we have lived with the consequences of that inaction,” she goes on. “We need leadership that is ready to step up. We have to fight for each other and our shared futures.”

