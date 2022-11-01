Mariah Carey declares “it’s time” for Christmas

Mariah Carey has officially declared “it’s time” for Christmas.
Taking to Instagram Monday night, the powerhouse singer shared a short clip of herself dressed up in a fitted black onesie, with thigh-high lace up boots and a witch’s hat riding a stationary bike in front of a spooky forest background filled with jack-o-lanterns. As the camera zooms in, she lets out a witches cackle before the scene changes to Mariah dressed in a red onesie with white trim.
“It’s Time,” she sings as the camera zooms out to show her on a reindeer as snow falls and her song “All I Want For Christmas” plays in the background.
“IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!,” the icon captioned the clip along with the Christmas tree, party hat, and red heart emojis and #MariahSZN.
Mariah also marked the location of the post as “It’s Time.”
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.