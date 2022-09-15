Mariah Carey announces ‘Butterfly’ 25th anniversary collection

Legacy Recordings

Mariah Carey‘s sixth studio album, Butterfly, turns 25 on Friday, so she’s releasing a special anniversary collection packed full of goodies.

The Grammy winner teased the upcoming celebration on Instagram and cheekily pretended it hasn’t been a quarter century since she unleashed her five-times Platinum album. “Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album,” Mariah wrote, adding sales start on Friday.

Mariah isn’t just rereleasing the album, she’s packing it with eight new bonus tracks and classic live performance videos of past songs.

The set will also include 4K digitally remastered music videos for “Honey” and “The Roof.” Speaking of the “Honey” music video, she gave it the documentary treatment and teased a brief clip of it, which hints fans will learn a new thing or two about the spy-themed video.

Butterfly‘s special 25th anniversary edition will also be available in vinyl and cassette form.

Mariah also promised new Butterfly merchandise will soon hit her online store and shared a brief glimpse of some upcoming T-shirts, pants, tank tops, sweaters and more.

The “Fantasy” singer ended the video with a promise that she has “more surprises” on the way.

Sales begin on Friday, September 16, which marks 25 years to the day Butterfly hit the shelves.

Mariah’s sixth studio album contained the hits “Butterfly,” “Honey,” “My All,” “The Roof,” “Breakdown” and “Close My Eyes,” as well as a cover of Prince‘s “The Beautiful Ones.” The record, which was nominated for three Grammy Awards, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.