Mariah Carey adds some extra holiday cheer to her McDonald’s Mariah Menu

Courtesy of McDonald’s

Mariah Carey will not only fill her fans’ bellies with her upcoming collaboration with McDonald’s — she also plans to fill their Christmas stockings.

With a week to go before the Grammy winner launches the upcoming Mariah Menu, where fans can chow down on her personal favorites like the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets, she’s sweetening the deal with some exclusive Mariah x McDonald’s merchandise.

For two days only, Mariah will hook up a limited number of fans with a specialty designed t-shirt and beanie. The beanie comes with Mariah’s signature on it, while a the tee-shirt features a throwback photo of the singer enjoying a cheeseburger with extra pickles.

According to the press release, the beanie can be redeemed on December 15 and the tee will be made available on December 21. The first 10,000 fans to redeem the Mariah Menu deal — which is a bakery item and a Sausage McMuffin with Egg — using the McDonald’s app and pay using mobile order will score the exclusive merch.

Mariah said in a statement, “Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me.”

In addition, Mariah stars in her very own McDonald’s television commercial, which began airing Monday.

The Mariah Menu launches December 13 and runs through December 24.

