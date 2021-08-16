Maren Morris to host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ tonight

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Maren Morris is testing out her late-night hosting chops.

“The Bones” hitmaker is set to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel as host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. Maren will chat with country icon and fellow Texas native Willie Nelson and comedian Megan Stalter. The show will also feature a performance by Gabriels, fronted by singer Jacob Lusk.

Modern Family star Julie Bowen and Sean Hayes of Will & Grace will also serve as guest hosts this week.

Maren’s duet with husband Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You,” is currently in the top 20 on country radio.

