Maren Morris teams with Verizon for multi-city virtual tour: "It has been far too long"

Maren Morris is one of the many artists who had to cancel a big tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now she’s partnering with Verizon to bring her music to fans live via a “virtual tour.”

Maren is part of a series of events organized by Verizon that feature an all-female lineup, which will exclusively be offered to members of the carrier’s loyalty program, Verizon Up. The events start October 20 and run through the end of December, and include live virtual shows and virtual meet-and-greets.

“The Bones” singer is kicking off the series on October 20 with a multi-city “tour” starting in Nashville and then “going” virtually to New York and L.A. on October 21, and Atlanta and Dallas on October 23. The concerts will be available to 5,000 Verizon Up members.

In a statement, Maren says, “I am so excited to be part of this all female lineup and play live music again safely with my band…It has been far too long since we’ve gotten to play a full set and this virtual tour is such an innovative way to be doing it.”

Other artists taking part in the program include Kelsea Ballerini, Maggie Rogers, Chloe X Halle, Brandi Carlile and Jessie Reyez.

By Andrea Dresdale

