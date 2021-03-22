Maren Morris shares photos from son Hayes' first birthday party

ABC

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd headed into Mr. McGregor’s garden for son Hayes‘ first birthday party.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award winner shared photos on her Instagram Stories from the one-year-old’s party that shows the couple’s home decked out in balloons and many Peter Rabbit themed decorations.

On the cabinet door hangs a wooden sign that reads “Welcome to Mr. McGregor’s Garden No Rabbits Allowed,” along with a white and baby blue balloon archway and a table filled with confections, including beautiful floral-frosting cupcakes with paper cutouts of the characters perched on top.

The party was complete with a “bomb” carrot cake from Nashville cake shop The Flour Flower Bakery. Maren shared a photo of the infant hacking into the cake while she holds a cupcake up to his face that’s almost as big as his head.

Maren previously shared that she’s been reading Peter Rabbit to her son since he was a newborn. Hayes officially turns one on March 23.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.