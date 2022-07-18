Maren Morris on being rejected by ‘American Idol’: “Big mistake. Big. Huge!”

ABC

Maren Morris knows it’s a long and winding road to get to your dreams, and she’s got the proof: her American Idol audition ticket.

In August 2007, 17-year-old Maren auditioned for American Idol‘s seventh season at the former Texas Stadium in Irving. Though she sadly didn’t make it past the first round of auditions, her mom, Kellie, decided to hold on to the ticket as a keepsake — and Maren’s reaction is priceless.

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…,” “The Bones” singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the tattered ticket showing the details of the audition.

“I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy,” she added with a crying laughing emoji.

After failing to make Idol, Maren auditioned for The Voice and America’s Got Talent, to no avail. But she got the last laugh.

In a TikTok she made on the same topic, Maren shows the ticket and plays the famous quote from Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman where she takes the snooty salesperson in the clothing store to task for blowing her off because of the way she looked.

While showing off a shelf full of all the awards she’s won, Maren lip syncs Julia’s line: “Big mistake. Big. HUGE!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.