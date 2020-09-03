Maren Morris finally rolls "The Bones" to number one — after 40 weeks

ABC/Mark Levine

After 40 weeks, Maren Morris‘ latest hit “The Bones” has finally reached number one on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart — and it’s been a record-setting journey.

According to Billboard, “The Bones” now holds the record for taking the longest of any record by a woman to top this particular chart. The previous record of 33 weeks was held by Enya‘s song “Only Time,” back in 2001.

On two other songs have taken longer to top the AC chart: Matchbox Twenty’s “If You’re Gone,” at 42 weeks, and Post Malone’s “Circles,” at 41.

“The Bones” is Maren’s second AC number one, after “The Middle,” for which she teamed with Zedd and Grey.

It’s also, as Billboard notes, just the third song ever to have been number one on this chart, plus the Adult Pop Songs chart, plus the Country Airplay chart. The other ones were Faith Hill‘s “Breathe” and Lady A‘s “Need You Now.”

“The Bones” is from Maren’s gold-selling album, GIRL. It earned her a number of CMA nominations earlier this week, including Single and Song of the Year.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.