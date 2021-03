shumo4ka|BigStock

March is colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

African Americans are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer,

and 40% more likely to die of it, than non-Hispanic whites.

This colorectal cancer awareness month (March) it’s important to

spread the word about these health disparities,

because when colorectal cancer is found at an early stage,

the 5-year relative survival rate is about 90%.

Dr. Mankaney: