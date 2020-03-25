March 2020: Elf Quarantinseled

Heather and Chrysanthemum Cliff are both “Elf Quarantined” so following proper social distancing guidelines they are recording this podcast from their respective houses (which may or may not be festively decorated cabins deep in some winter wonderland, we’ll leave that up to our dear listeners to decide!)

Heather ran across “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” on Netflix and absolutely loved it! This holiday-themed sequel to “Bad Moms” stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as over-burdened moms who rebel against the challenges and expectations of Christmas, only to have their MOMS show up! Check it out at https://www.netflix.com/title/80177872.

Heather also enjoyed “Blue Jay”, which according to her is “the greatest thing she’s ever seen”. It’s the perfect movie to watch during the quarantine while you wonder whether or not you should be texting your ex. Catch it on Netflix at https://www.netflix.com/watch/80117746.

Cliff is encouraging everyone to turn on their Christmas lights or put their Christmas tree back up if it helps to make their days a little bit brighter. It’s all based on a Tweet sports broadcaster Lane Grindle who said, “What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.” It seems like a great idea to us!

Finally, if you are missing seeing movies in the theater “Frozen 2” and “Onward” are available on Disney Plus now! And soon you will be able to watch “The Hunt”, “Emma”, “The Invisible Man”, “Birds of Prey”, “The Gentlemen”, “The Way Back” and “Bloodshot” on VOD soon for about $20 each.