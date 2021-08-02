Manager: Ed Sheeran’s new album will “surprise and comfort people”

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for the release of a new album, but according to his manager, there might be multiple albums coming from the chart-topping star.

Speaking with Variety, Ed’s manager, Stuart Camp, confirmed that “there will be an album this year,” and added that he and Ed have set aside “most of 2023 to tour North America.” And since he’s obviously planning to be on the road for a couple of years, Camp says, Ed may decide to release another album during that time.

“We’ll be touring – if we’re allowed to – for two to three years, and there may be more records in that period,” says Camp. “If we tour for that long, I’d imagine there will be two albums within that cycle. Because this record’s taken so long to make, we genuinely have a lot of songs, so it could happen relatively quickly.”

Camp boasts, “If [Ed] wanted to, he could literally release an album of acoustic ballads tomorrow!”

As for what fans can expect for the album that’s coming out this year, Camp says, “It’ll both surprise and comfort people. There’s some normal Ed songs, but there’s also some more sonically adventurous ones as well.”

A new single, the follow up to the current hit “Bad Habits,” is due in the fall, Camp says.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.