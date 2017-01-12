A Man Got Fired For Skipping Work For His Son’s Birth.

A 30-year-old veteran named Lamar Austin recently started a new job as a security guard in Concord, New Hampshire, but he got fired earlier this month for calling in sick when his wife had a BABY.

They also have three other kids. She went into labor on December 31st, and their son, Caiman, was born around 8:00 A.M. New Year’s Day.

While she was still in labor, Lamar got a text from his boss that said they were letting him go. He wasn’t allowed to miss any shifts in his first 90 days, and they wouldn’t make an exception for him.

Here’s the good news: a paper in New Hampshire ran a story about it last week, and he’s gotten a bunch of OTHER job offers since then.

 

If you want to donate, just search for “Support the Austin Family” on GoFundMe.com.

 

Full story HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.