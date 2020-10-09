Mamma Squirrel Gets Her Babies Back

Lena Prokopenko|BigStock

Incredible video shows a North Providence woman handing a mom squirrel back her babies.

A vet tech heard a squirrel screaming outside of her house.

When she went to investigate some trees had been chopped

down across the street. She asked the men if they had seen

a squirrel. They came back with 4 baby squirrels.

The vet tech put them on a blanket near the tree.

Finally she walked right up and handed the baby

to it’s mom. Mom grabbed it, took it to the “back-up” nest,

then came back for the next until they were all safe.

She has it on video.