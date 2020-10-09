Mamma Squirrel Gets Her Babies Back

Incredible video shows a North Providence woman handing a mom squirrel back her babies.
A vet tech heard a squirrel screaming outside of her house.
When she went to investigate some trees had been chopped
down across the street. She asked the men if they had seen
a squirrel. They came back with 4 baby squirrels.
The vet tech put them on a blanket near the tree.
Finally she walked right up and handed the baby
to it’s mom. Mom grabbed it, took it to the “back-up” nest,
then came back for the next until they were all safe.
She has it on video.