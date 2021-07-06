Mamma Mia! ABBA’s ‘Gold’ racks up 1,000 weeks on the British chart

Polydor

ABBA may have broken up in 1982, but their music shows no sign of ever facing its “Waterloo” — at least, not in the U.K.

The group’s 1992 greatest hits album, Gold, has just notched a record 1,000 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart. It’s the first album ever to log that many weeks on the chart, eight of which were spent at number one. Gold currently stands at number 17 and is the U.K.’s second best-selling album of all time, behind Queen‘s Greatest Hits.

Commenting on the milestone, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus told OfficialCharts.com that the achievement was “amazing!,” while Benny Andersson joked, “Not bad for 4 turnips.”

Two other albums are close to matching the ABBA record: Bob Marley & the Wailers‘ best-of, Legend, has been on the chart for 984 weeks, while Queen’s Greatest Hits has logged 952 weeks. The Queen album might return to number one this week for the first time since 1981, following the release of a 40th anniversary edition.

