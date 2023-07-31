Mama Mia! Getting Lost, Giggling and Grazing through Italy.

Get ready to be transported to the heart of Italy….again. Remember when Claire captivated us last year with her amazing trip to a lovely village in Northern Italy and then to Rome? Well this time, Anna D flew out to the land of love, too, and loved it. In this episode she shares her travels through the canals of Venice and swimming in the crystal-clear waters of Capri. It has left Claire yearning to fly back to the land of la dolce vita, and Laurie longing for a gelato. So listen, learn, and let the moon hit your eye like a big pizza pie….or not.

Listen & Learn or Not: Podcast