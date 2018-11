Our listener, Heidi, wrote us a wonderful email asking if we could help get her daughter, Maya to Disney on Ice. Maya is a HUGE Moana fan and loves to sing and dance to Disney songs all day long; like most toddlers!

Heidi and her husband work multiple jobs and still struggle to pay the bills, so the extra stuff doesn’t happen very often and with two kiddos, that extra stuff can be extra special. So, we stepped in and made magic happen and Heidi’s reaction was priceless!