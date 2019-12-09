Make the World a Better Place with “Peace, Love, Action: Everyday Acts of Goodness From A-Z” [Podcast]

December 9, 2019

Tanya Zabinski is an artist, illustrator, and author, who brings us a wonderful book that is inspiration for life, and can be the ideal gift for really anyone--great for those hard to buy for, great for teachers, great for kids. A quote Tanya found to inspire her from Howard Thurman captures the essence of the book and a motivator for any of us: "Don't ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive." The new book, Peace, Love, Action--Everyday Acts of Goodness From A-Z, is all about peaceful activism, short vignettes of 26 recognizable and also not so well known personalities and their work and gift to the world. But "X" stands for 'us'...what contribution will we make in the world. Purchasing the book from the publisher, Parallax, provides a matching gift book sent to an incarcerated person!

www.tanyazabinski.com
www.peaceloveaction.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.