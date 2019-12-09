Make the World a Better Place with “Peace, Love, Action: Everyday Acts of Goodness From A-Z” [Podcast]

Tanya Zabinski is an artist, illustrator, and author, who brings us a wonderful book that is inspiration for life, and can be the ideal gift for really anyone--great for those hard to buy for, great for teachers, great for kids. A quote Tanya found to inspire her from Howard Thurman captures the essence of the book and a motivator for any of us: "Don't ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive." The new book, Peace, Love, Action--Everyday Acts of Goodness From A-Z, is all about peaceful activism, short vignettes of 26 recognizable and also not so well known personalities and their work and gift to the world. But "X" stands for 'us'...what contribution will we make in the world. Purchasing the book from the publisher, Parallax, provides a matching gift book sent to an incarcerated person!

www.tanyazabinski.com

www.peaceloveaction.com