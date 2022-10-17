Make A Difference Day 10/22/22

Xavier Lorenzo|BigStock

What is something you can do to make a difference? Donate? Volunteer? Small things make a BIG difference.



Make a Difference Day is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of October, on October 22 this year.

If you have ever wondered if your actions can make a difference, the answer is yes. And if you have wondered where to start, the answer is Make a Difference Day. We come together to volunteer, raise funds, offer support, and learn about the most urgent needs of our society. You don’t have to join an N.G.O. or travel to another country — you can start by cleaning your own backyard (literally and figuratively) because volunteering is all about becoming the change you wish to see in the world.

You can make a difference!!!

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069