Main Street Bridge Closure Bellevue

One of the largest construction projects in the Puget Sound region is having its first full weekend closure this June.

The Main Street Bridge across Interstate 405 in downtown Bellevue will be closed for potentially up to five months starting as early as June 13 while our design-builder, the Flatiron-Lane Joint Venture, constructs a new Main Street Bridge over I-405. This work is part of the I-405, Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project, and there will be two separate closures as part of this specific work.

