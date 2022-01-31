Magic mushrooms: Katy Perry brings a piece of Las Vegas to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Will Heath/NBC

Katy Perry has described her new Las Vegas residency show PLAY as a “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie on mushrooms,” and as she proved this weekend on Saturday Night Live, she pretty much meant that literally.

Katy performed her latest single, the Alesso collaboration “When I’m Gone,” while standing underneath a giant mushroom, and wearing a red outfit topped off with a mushroom cap. Alesso joined her, manning manned either his turntables or keyboard — it wasn’t clear which one — inside another giant mushroom. Meanwhile, dancers dressed as mushrooms cavorted around her, showing off paper fans that read “Eat Me” — a reference to Alice in Wonderland.

For her second number, Katy did a stripped-down acoustic version of her hit “Never Really Over,” while standing inside what looked like a super-puffy blue skirt while her guitarist sat on a giant mushroom and her keyboard player played a keyboard inside another one.

One accessory that Katy showed off on her Instagram Story that it didn’t appear made it to the stage with her: earrings that looked like tiny home COVID tests. “I’m on SNL tonight. I cleared,” she whispered.

She also shared adorable videos of her dog Nugget in the snowstorm that hit New York on Saturday, and sitting alone on the stage in studio 8H.

Katy just added 16 dates to her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

