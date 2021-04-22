Madonna’s daughter says her first boyfriend was Timothée Chalamet

You might imagine that growing up as the eldest child of Madonna might mean that you’d move in some pretty special circles — and you’d be right.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, whose father is personal trainer Carlos Leon, tells Vanity Fair that when she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, one of her classmates was none other than future Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, star of Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird and Little Women, among other films.

Lourdes says, “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend — or anything.” Another classmate was future The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, who, Lourdes says, was “a terrible DJ.”

Lourdes, also known as Lola, is a trained dancer who started taking ballet at age three. “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential,” she explains.

A former student at the University of Michigan, in her mom’s home state, Lourdes transferred, Vanity Fair notes, after she “saw her first MAGA hat” there. She ended up studying at a competitive dance conservatory at a New York state school.

Currently, Lourdes is the face of Marc Jacobs and is also starring in a viral Stella McCartney campaign. She says these projects are welcome because, she notes, “It’s been really hard as a dancer in the time of COVID.”

When asked to name her idol, Lourdes doesn’t mention her mom. Instead, she claims it’s Jersey Shore star Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley, because, as she puts it, “She was never getting too sloppy and she always looked really hot.”