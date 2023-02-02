Madonna vibes to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” for ‘Wednesday’ dance challenge

Courtesy Netflix

Madonna danced along to Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary” to join in on TikTok’s viral Wednesday dance challenge.

Of course, Madge took a few liberties with the dance craze and added in a few of her own moves, such as pretending to pray and making the sign of the cross. She also embellished some of the original choreography by infusing her signature sexy flair.

Speaking of sex appeal, Madonna suited up for the dance challenge in a lacy black crop top, baggy black pants and a formal black shoulder shrug. The singer was also rocking a full head of curly red hair.

This comes shortly after Lady Gaga congratulated Madonna on how well tickets were selling for her upcoming Celebration Tour. “We love you M,” she wrote in response to one of Madge’s videos thanking fans for their support.

Fans are wondering if this video is hinting at a potential collaboration between the two. Others are waiting with bated breath to see if Gaga responds to Madonna’s version of the “Wednesday Dance.”

Actress Jenna Ortega inspired the TikTok craze last year because of the way she danced in a viral scene from Wednesday, the hit Netflix series about Wednesday Addams. While Ortega flailed around to The Cramps‘ 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck” in the show, TikTokers chose to soundtrack their interpretation of the dance to a sped-up version of Gaga’s 2011 song.

