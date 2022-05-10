Madonna teams with famed digital artist Beeple for three-part NFT, ‘Mother of Creation’

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

Madonna is the latest star to get into the NFT business, but she’s doing it for a good cause

She’s teamed with digital artist Beeple, aka Mike Winkelmann, who made headlines last year when one of his NFT‘s was auctioned off by Christie’s for $69,400,000. The two have created a three-part digital artwork called Mother of Creation, which “explores the concept of birth via darkness and light in our modern world.”

The three NFTs will be sold on SuperRare on May 11 with a starting price of one dollar. All the proceeds will go to three charities: The Voices of Children Foundation, The City of Joy Foundation and Black Mama’s Bail Out.

The three parts of the work include Mother of Nature, featuring a blooming tree and new text by Madonna; Mother of Evolution, which features butterflies, lyrics from Madonna’s hit “Justify My Love,” and original music by Igor Bardykin; and Mother of Technology, which depicts how science can illuminate the world and features the poetry of Rumi.

“When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view,” Madonna says in a statement. “It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art.”

She adds, “Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

Madonna and Beeple will be on SuperRare’s Twitter Spaces on May 11 at 7 p.m. ET to discuss the project.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.