Madonna takes her kids on a "homecoming" trip to Malawi

L-R: David Banda, Mercy James, Madonna; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for J/P HRO

It looks like Madonna and at least some of her brood will be ringing in 2021 in Africa.

As depicted in her Instagram Stories and feed, Madonna and her children are now in Malawi, the African nation from which she adopted son David and daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere. Madonna has hashtagged her videos and photos of the trip “#homecoming.”

In some of the images and videos, we see either Stella or Estere — it’s tough to tell the twins apart — sleeping against a plane window as their plane arrives in what Madonna calls the “Warm Heart of Africa.” We also see the family driving through the roads in Malawi, and Mercy on a swing on the grounds of what could be their hotel. Based on the picture, the U.K.’s Daily Mail says it’s Kumbali Country Lodge, near the capital of Lilongwe.

It’s not clear if either David or Madonna’s two eldest children, Lourdes and Rocco, are part of the trip.

Madonna has spearheaded numerous charitable projects in the country via her charity Raising Malawi, including establishing the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, and building 14 primary schools in rural areas.

The Daily Mail also notes that Americans are still allowed to fly to Malawi despite the pandemic, but they need to be tested 10 days prior to departure and may need to be tested again when they arrive.

Warm Heart Of Africa 💛🇲🇼 pic.twitter.com/wDlXIJxhoA — Madonna (@Madonna) December 30, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.