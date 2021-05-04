Madonna, Shawn Mendes want to teach you how to write songs & perform them

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Imagine getting a lesson how to write and perform songs from Shawn Mendes or Madonna. Well, that scenario is now possible, thanks to a new educational livestreaming platform called Bright.

As Rolling Stone reports, Bright is the brainchild of Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary and entertainment exec Michael Powers. Unlike MasterClass, which features lessons via pre-recorded videos, Bright will air its educational sessions live, giving “students” the ability to send questions via a chatroom.

According to Rolling Stone, there are 1500 potential “educators” waiting to participate, and in addition to Madonna and Shawn, those confirmed to do so include Laura Dern, Ashton Kutcher, hit producer Diplo, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, country star Kane Brown, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, The Property Brothers, Naomi Campbell and more.

“I personally prefer to experience the conversation, and I think the audience will feel more connected getting their questions answered,” Oseary tells Rolling Stone about the live aspect of Bright.

Each star, called a “host,” decides how many people can take their class, how long the class will be and how much to charge. They get 80% of the money, while Bright gets 20%.

“Talent is doing all the hard work. They’re hustling. They’re pushing content. Where is the ability to then monetize their hard work?” Oseary notes. “My whole life has been around talent and supporting and helping talent, and I think this is just one more step in that direction.”

