Madonna set to direct movie about her life

Who better to direct a Madonna biopic than Madonna herself? The Hollywood Reporter confirms the Queen of Pop is not only co-writing the screenplay for the movie with Diablo Cody, she’ll be directing as well.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna tells THR.

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she adds. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The as-yet-untitled film will be produced by Amy Pascal at Universal. No word on who’ll star as Madonna, but there were rumors earlier this month that Madonna was eyeing Ozark actress Julia Garner for the role.

Madonna revealed in an Instagram Live last week that she and Cody have written more than 100 pages of the screenplay and expect the film to have a two-hour run time.

This film won’t be the first time Madonna has gotten behind the camera. Her last big screen directing effort was 2011’s period drama W.E.

