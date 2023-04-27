Madonna releasing ‘Rainbow Edition’ of her dance remix collection for Pride Month

Rhino

Ahead of launching her massive Celebration Tour, Madonna has a special release coming in June for Pride Month.

Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition is a special rainbow-vinyl version of her 2022 dance remix collection, which celebrates her 50 number-one singles on Billboard’s Dance/Club chart. It was originally released in June 2022 in a variety of different formats, including a limited edition six-LP set on red and black vinyl, which sold out in three days.

This new edition, due out June 23, features all 50 tracks over six LPs, each one a different color of the rainbow. It’ll set you back $199.98.

When Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones was first released, it debuted at number eight on the Billboard album chart, making her the first artist to have a top-10 album in the U.S. in the last five consecutive decades, from the 1980s to the 2020s.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour starts July 15 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.