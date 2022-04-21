Madonna is selling the mansion she bought from The Weeknd

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly

If you’ve been wanting to own a home that once housed music royalty, you’re in luck. Madonna has listed her sprawling Hidden Hills, California, estate that she previously bought from The Weeknd for a cool $26 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Madge purchased the home from the “Take My Breath” singer about a year ago for $19.3 million. The contemporary farmhouse offers nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and spans over 12,500 square feet. Not only that, the property boasts a separate, two-bedroom guest house on its nearly three-acre plot.

Additionally, Madonna reportedly renovated the barn so that its new owners can enjoy a private gym and dance-Pilates studio. In addition, the main house offers a home theater, music lounge, indoor/outdoor bar, infinity saltwater pool with adjacent 10-person hot tub, a steam shower, stone bath, a full-sized basketball court and an outdoor kitchen, among other expensive perks.

While the “Express Yourself” singer resided in the estate for a little over a year, The Weeknd previously called it home for four years after acquiring it in 2017. He listed the property in 2020.

