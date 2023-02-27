Madonna Doesn’t Like Me

Pink claimed her childhood idol Madonna “doesn’t like” her after they had an awkward encounter on “Live with Regis and Kelly” nearly 20 years ago.

“Some people just don’t like me,” Pink, 43, admitted on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday. “I’m a polarizing individual.”

When Howard Stern pointed out that Madonna, 64, is also a “polarizing individual,” Pink agreed but added that she grew up being the Queen of Pop’s biggest fan.

“F–k, I loved her,” the “So What” singer said.

Pink explained that Madonna’s beef with her started behind the scenes of their appearance on the morning talk show in November 2003.

“She tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly,’ and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out,” she said coyly before Stern, 69, prompted her to further explain.

“It’s just such a silly story. I f–king love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room,” Pink recalled.

“And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’”

But the “Trustfall” songstress said that she thinks the joke did not sit well with Madge.

“It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us,” she recounted, with Stern interjecting, “Madonna took the joke personally.”

