Madonna delivers surprise performance for Pride in NYC

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride Island

A Pride Month celebration just wouldn’t be complete without Madonna.

The pop legend performed a surprise gig Thursday night during a Pride party at The Standard hotel’s Boom Boom Room in New York City. Variety reports she took the stage sporting blue hair, pink gloves and leather shorts at around 1:30 a.m. and performed two songs: “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find.”

“To not celebrate pride without people would have been a tragedy for me,” Madonna told the crowd, which included famous faces like Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Billy Eichner, Lance Bass, Adam Lambert and more.

“Take nothing for granted because you never know what’s waiting for all of us around the corner,” Madonna added. “Learn to love yourself.”

Madonna was also there to help raise money for the LGBTQ support organizations, the Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US. Joined by actor Zachary Quinto, they auctioned off three original Polaroid photographs for $10,000, $25,000 and $25,000 each. The pair raised over $100,000, with each pledging a personal donation of $25,000.

Earlier in the night, the Queen of Pop took over video screens in Times Square to promote the auction.

