Madonna celebrates daughter Mercy’s 18th birthday online and onstage

Madonna and daughter Mercy in 2017; AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP via Getty Images

To mark her daughter Mercy‘s 18th birthday, Madonna got 20,000 people sing to her. Of course, it helped that she was onstage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden at the time.

Mercy has been joining Madonna onstage each night during her Celebration tour to play piano as Madonna sings “Bad Girl.” On January 22, People reports that Madonna led the entire arena in singing “Happy Birthday” to Mercy and then added, “Stand up, stand up beautiful girl. Look at this queen! That’s what a beautiful queen looks like!”

On Instagram, Madonna posted a lengthy tribute to her second oldest daughter, writing, “You were always the quiet one. The gentle one. The Shy and Stoic one. While All of my other children were clamoring for attention, you were Hiding under your hoodie — never wanting to draw attention to yourself.”

She went on to describe Mercy as “always Humble and Kind. Always the first one to say thank you. To clear the table after dinner! To Come and Hug me and say how much you appreciate something. And Always the most Responsable [sic].”

Madonna added, “Beautiful Mercy James. I am really astounded by the woman you have become. Poised and radiant. Skilled and Soulful. A True artist. … To hear you play … every night in my show with such confidence is such a thrill … nothing gives me greater pleasure than to watch you grow. You really are A wonder.”

She ended by joking, “Even though we both hate shellfish the world is your Oyster !! She is waiting for you to devour it. To eat it whole!!! To Slay it!!”

In addition to Mercy, Madonna is mother to Lourdes, Rocco, David and twins Stella and Estere.

