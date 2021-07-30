Madonna calls out DaBaby for controversial AIDS comments: “Know your facts”

Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride Island

Madonna is the latest celebrity to call out DaBaby for the remarks he made about HIV/AIDS at last weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

“If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the rapper making the controversial comments.

Madonna then proceeded to clear up some misconceptions about the disease, noting “decades of hard won scientific research.”

“I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God,” she wrote.

DaBaby had told the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air.”

Madonna went on to call out some of DaBaby’s other comments at the show, calling them “sexist.”

“People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear,” she wrote. “All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs.”

On Wednesday, DaBaby apologized for the comments after widespread outrage.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

