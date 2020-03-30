“Made shoes yesterday, making masks today”: Sneaker company New Balance now churning out protective gear

March 30, 2020

New Balance(MASSACHUSETTS) — The American-made company New Balance may have earned itself lots of brand-new customers when this COVID-19 pandemic is over, based on the reaction to a tweet noting it has started making masks for first responders. 

“Made shoes yesterday, making masks today” declares the tweet, accompanied by a photo of a sturdy-looking face mask, with what looks like shoelace-inspired straps. 

The tweet pointed users to a statement on the company’s website, which explained, “The global COVID-19 health crisis has called on individuals and organizations to bring their expertise and resources to solve new and extraordinary challenges. New Balance has engaged a portion of its skilled and innovative U.S. manufacturing workforce to develop face masks to address the significant demand for these supplies.”

The sneaker company explained they’re producing prototypes at its Lawrence, MA manufacturing facility, and “hope to scale production using our other New England factories soon,” in coordination with local and government officials. 

For their part, people applauded the decision, with more than sharing one poster’s sentiment, “Forget Nike — I’m getting all my shoes from these guys.”

