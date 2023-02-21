Macklemore Chooses Director for No Bad Days

Macklemore’s Daughter Sloane, 7, Tears Up as Dad Asks Her to Direct His Music Video.

Macklemore’s daughter is getting her big break!

On Monday, the rapper, 39, shared a sweet video on Instagram where he asks daughter Sloane Ava Simone, 7, a very important question.

“I’m a little bit nervous asking this, if I’m being honest,” he begins. “You know how the other day you were doing like the Bogey Boys, like producing?”

“You knew exactly what you wanted. I was so impressed with your work ethic, with your eye. I love your visual aesthetic. I absolutely love your style,” the proud dad continues. “I’ve been trying to think of a music video for ‘No Bad Days.'”

“Crazy idea, and if you don’t like it we don’t have to do it,” he says to Sloane. “‘No Bad Days’ music video, I need a director.”

Sloane covers her mouth in shock, knowing what her dad is going to ask.

“And I was thinking, what if you directed the music video?” he asks Sloane.

Sloane nods excitedly, wiping a tear from her eye before lunging forward into her dad’s chest as she hugs him.

“This one is gonna be special… Directed by Sloane ❤️,” he wrote in the caption of the video, to be released March 3.

