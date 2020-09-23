Lying in Repose Vs. Lying in State… Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Photo Credit: Bigstock

As we honor the life and spirit of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here is the difference between lying in repose and lying in state.

Quite honestly… I had to look up the difference.

Lying in repose is an honor bestowed, usually on a person of “high social stature”, where they are made available for public viewing.

The honor of lying in state is much more formal and is, mostly, held at the principal government building of the person’s country. In this case the U.S. Capitol Building.

So really it all comes down to where the viewing is happening.

Only 34 people have had the privilege of lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the first woman.

Our sincere thoughts, prayers and well wishes to her family. She truly is an icon in the country’s great history.