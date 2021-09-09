Love on Tour: Olivia Wilde reportedly “plans to join” boyfriend Harry Styles on the road

Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

Talk about Love on Tour. Last weekend, Olivia Wilde was spotted at Harry Styles‘ concert in Las Vegas, and a source tells E! News that fans should get used to seeing the director and actress in the audience at her boyfriend’s shows.

“Olivia will be working but plans to join Harry on tour when she is not,” the source dishes. “She thinks it will be a lot of fun to go out on the road. They don’t want to spend too much time apart and she will be traveling to meet him whenever she can.”

The insider adds that “everything is going great” for the couple, who were photographed packing on the PDA on vacation this past summer. “They support each other in their work always. This is another side of him that she’s looking forward to enjoying. She’s very proud of him and excited for what’s to come.”

Harry and Olivia’s romance dates back to at least this past January, when they met on the set of the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia directed. Harry’s tour is set to wrap up November 20 at Inglewood, CA’s The Forum.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.