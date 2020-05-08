‘Love in the Time of Corona’ limited series coming to Freeform

May 8, 2020

iStock/Marija Jokic(NEW YORK) — It was only a matter of time.

Freeform has ordered a new scripted series called Love in the Time of Corona about — you guessed it — the search for love and connection during COVID-19-mandated social distancing.

The four-part romantic comedy will follow different interwoven stories focused on characters who are self-isolating in their homes. According to the press release, some “are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual,” while another character “is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex.”

The series will be filmed remotely, using the actors’ real living spaces. The cast has not yet been announced.

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” says Freeform executive Lauren Corrao in a statement.

Love in the Time of Corona premieres this August.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only