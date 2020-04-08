Love Disney’s Famous Churros? Here’s the Recipe!!

It’s been a few weeks since Disney theme parks had to shutter their turnstiles due to the Coronavirus outbreak. But they’ve been SUPER nice to share one of their most closely held secrets and it’s DEEEEE-licous!

Guess tonight is churro night! https://t.co/fkhcw01wTv — Good Housekeeping (@goodhousemag) April 7, 2020

This is the first place I RUN when I get to Disneyland. Yes, I said RUN. I probably work off the calories from the churro just getting to… the churro.